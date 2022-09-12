ST. LOUIS – For over 50 years, we’ve helped people recover their lives from drug and alcohol addiction.

We advocate a recovery with responsibility program that empowers clients to take control of their treatment and recovery process. Certified counselors guide clients in creating individual recovery plans to treat the whole person’s body, mind, and spirit.

Our continuum of care recognizes that different people are at different stages of the recovery process, thus clients may enter the continuum of care at any stage. We offer a modern 28-day inpatient treatment program, after which clients may continue with several options depending on their needs. The combination of our available treatment options and ongoing support helps our clients succeed in overcoming dependency.

