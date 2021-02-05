St. Louis women with breast cancer find support at Valeda’s Hope

ST. LOUIS – Valeda Keys is a remarkable woman in the St. Louis area and she founded Valeda’s Hope which is a community breast cancer support organization.

She was a FOX 2 remarkable women recipient for 2020. Click here for more on Valeda’s Hope.

