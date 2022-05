ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo will have extended hours this summer and once again they will offer free, family-friendly concerts and more.

Starting Friday, the Zoo will open at 8 a.m. every day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the Zoo will close at 7 p.m. On Fridays, the Zoo will host a free concert as part of their Jungle Boogie concert series.

The director of the St. Louis Zoo Michael Macek had more information on all of the Zoo’s summer events. Click here for more information.