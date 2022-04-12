ST. LOUIS – Adam Schluter is a St. Louisan who has traveled the world seeing different places, meeting countless people, learning about different cultures, and capturing striking images. His project is called; “Hello From a Stranger.” It’s been published by National Geographic three times, was the subject of a Ted Talk, a book called “The world I See” and now it’s a film. Schluter described it as “a journey of true life.” Now he is back home in St. Louis. He had all the details about his incredible photographic journey.

www.hellofromastranger.com

https://vimeo.com/675773358

Twitter @AdamSchluter