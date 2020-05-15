St. Louisans step in for Annie Malone as their annual May Day Parade is canceled

ST. LOUIS – The annual Annie Malone Children and Family Services Parade had to go virtual, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Koran Bolden is CEO of Bold Moves Worldwide. Tishaura Jones is the Treasurer for the City of St. Louis and the parade Grand Marshal.

Her father was the Grand Marshal 30 years ago. Bolden working to raise $50,000 for the agency, which gives emergency placement to kids and services to their families.

You can donate right now at by clicking here: You can also see the virtual parade Sunday, May 17 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.