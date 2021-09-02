St. Louisans weigh in on their favorite thing about fall

ST. LOUIS – What is your favorite thing about fall?
September 22 is the first day of fall, but reminders of the season are already everywhere. Pumpkin spice has taken over our coffees and beers. Pumpkin decorations are filling the shelves, and even Halloween candy is out.
So FOX 2’s Blair Ledet asked you, “Is it too soon to get started on our fall traditions or just the right time?”
Our viewers definitely had a difference of opinion on this topic.
FOX 2’s Facebook page also asked viewers the same question.
“It is fall season in my opinion.. so I will start decorating this weekend,” Polly Clarke said.
“Way too early! It’s still summer!” Ed Schertzer said.
“Perfect time to start…Especially with this type of weather,” Kierra R. Luster said.
“I’m already celebrating winter,” Brett Felber said.