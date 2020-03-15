St. Patrick’s Day specials at Sugarfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Channel your inner Irish with Sugarfire Smoke House's St. Patrick's Day specials at their Olivette, St. Charles and Winghaven locations.

'The Le-Pork-Haun' - pulled pork, Irish cheddar, bacon, beer-battered onion rings and apple whiskey barbecue sauce, $11.99 & includes one non-alcoholic drink and diners` choice of a side

'Ham-Rock' - smoked corned beef, Guinness beer cheese, pickles, Carolina barbecue sauce and shredded cabbage pressed in a hoagie, $13.99 & includes one non-alcoholic drink and diners` choice of a side

'Smoked Corned Beef' - sold in bulk (pricing varies depending on store location)

For more information, visit sugarfiresmokehouse.com.