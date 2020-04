ST. LOUIS – Over $126,000 dollars went out to help those impacted by the pandemic in the St. Louis area. That help came in the form of food vouchers from the society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Julie Komanetsky from St. Vincent De Paul joined Fox 2 via phone to discuss how they helping families during this pandemic and what kind of donations are you needed.

For more information visit: www.svdstlouis.org/donate