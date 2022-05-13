ST. LOUIS – You can fight food insecurity on Saturday, May 14 during Stamp Out Hunger.

Meredith Knopp is President and CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank. She explained that donors can leave nonperishable food items in their mailboxes. Postal workers will collect those items. This is part of a nationwide food drive through the National Association of Letter Carriers. If you would rather make a monetary donation, visit https://bit.ly/SLAFBSOH2022.

Learn more about the national effort at https://nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.