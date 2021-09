ST. LOUIS – Strokes are the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S., and 80-percent of strokes are preventable. They can happen to anyone at any age.

The ABC Brigade believes education is vital to stroke prevention and it is the key to a full and productive life after stroke.

Kathy Howard from ABCBrigade.org is a stroke survivor. She explained the Stampede for Stroke event happening on October 23 out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

