ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the US. The state of Missouri ranks fourth in the US for the number of strokes. Would you be able to spot a stroke if it were happening? Because 80-percent of strokes are preventable.

Kathy Howard is the president of ABC Brigade. She talks about an upcoming event called the “Stampede for Stroke.” The fundraiser is on Saturday, October 24th.

More information: abcbrigade.org