ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Starbucks is giving you an early gift for the holidays. The coffee chain’s holiday seasonal menu will be available starting today.

To celebrate you can score a free collectible red holiday cup by ordering a hand-crafted holiday beverage like peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte or eggnog latte.

The free holiday cups go quickly and are only available while supplies last today.

https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2020/red-holiday-cup/