Start scheduling maintenance appointments again, Doctor says

ST. LOUIS – Many people have been foregoing their regularly scheduled doctor’s visits due to the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, FOX 2’s John Pertzborn survived a visit to four doctor’s offices and donated blood to the Red Cross three times. He is happy to report that it’s safe.

SLUCare cardiologist Dr. Stephanie Windish said now that many people have been vaccinated against COVID, it is time to get back in to see the doctor and monitor the risk for potential disease.

When it comes to heart health issues, the biggest symptom to look out for is chest discomfort. Windish said chest discomfort during rest, exercise, shortness of breath, swelling in feet or ankles, and those with a strong family history of heart problems should speak to their doctor.

Click here to learn more.