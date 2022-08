ST. LOUIS – Some of us love the great outdoors but hate the itchy throat and watery eyes the air might bring.

Others walk into a room and can’t stop sneezing unless all the dust is cleared. It would help a lot to know what’s getting you stirred up. Stat Medical, a diagnostic testing company based right here in St. Louis helped us out in an innovative way.

Founder and CEO Elizabeth Kayser joined us live with a look at their home testing kits.

