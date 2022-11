ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.

Shivers shared some fitness routines during the colder months. As people want to stay inside, Shivers also supplied a shopping list to stay moving and active. He reminded viewers to stay hydrated by drinking at least a gallon of water a day.

For more information, please visit Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.