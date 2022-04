ST. LOUIS – During spring and summer, countless homeowners get into the yard and dig, but before you touch anything you must call or click Missouri One Call. It makes sure there isn’t anything hidden underground. It’s the law. The people at Missouri One Call are there to help guide residents. Just one phone call or click can mean the difference between safety and disaster. Derek Leffert with Missouri One Call had more information. Click here to learn more.

