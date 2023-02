ST. LOUIS – Steve’s Hot Dogs is raising money for ‘Feed the People’ with its ‘Belly Up to the Bar’ celebrity bartender nights.

Owner Steve Ewing is the lead vocalist for The Urge. Band members will serve up specialty drinks for the charity that feeds first responders, medical workers, unhoused neighbors, and even helps homeless pets.

Belly up to the Bar

Wednesday, February 15

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

www.steveshotdogsstl.com/events