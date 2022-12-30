ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a lot of winter left, so BKM Fitness Bootcamp shares gear and tips on keeping you in the game for your New Year’s fitness resolutions and all year long.

Owner Briant K. Mitchell and daughter and trainer Sierra “Baby Beast” Mitchell show their go-to cold-weather workout gear.

BKM Fitness Bootcamp offers in-studio and virtual workout classes.



BKM Fitness Bootcamp

27 S Florissant Rd.

Ferguson, MO 63135

