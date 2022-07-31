ST. LOUIS – With ten different species of shark and four species of rays, people visiting the aquarium can touch them in the Shark and Ray Touch Pool.

Guests also can watch the sharks in the 250,000-gallon Shark canyon habitat through multiple viewing windows. A live dive show is held in Shark Canyon daily, where visitors can talk with the divers inside the habitat.

There’s a diver who wears a special mask that allows them to respond to individual questions. Visitors can talk with the guest experience team who have models of shark jaws, shark teeth, and mermaid’s purses for visitors to touch.

Kids can make a shark hat in the Kid Zone Play Area of the aquarium, and guests can take a behind-the-scenes tour at the aquarium to see how the sharks are fed and how ocean water is made. During the tour, they visit the top of the Shark Canyon and walk across a rope bridge over the habitat — so they are literally walking over the sharks.

