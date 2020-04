Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One company aims to put parents at ease with solutions to keep cabin fever at bay, and keep kids entertained and active during social distancing.

Mary Higbe, the director of marketing for Goliath Games joined Fox 2 via skype with some ideas to keep the kids busy and it won't get them glued to any screen.

For more information visit: www.goliathgames.us