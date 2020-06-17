STL Moms: Just Between Friends consignment sale happening June 27-28

ST. LOUIS- Parents, are you looking for a way to save a little cash while stocking up on some items the kids need?

Reporter Molly Rose discussed an event that might interest you “Just Between Friends ” consignment sale. This is a big consignment sale where you can find all kinds of things for the kids — from clothes to toys to baby gear.

The Consignment sale is June 27 and 28 at the old Jonny macs across from Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. If you are interested in selling products contact saintcharles@jbfsale.com or visit saintcharles.jbfsale.com. Instead of paying at the $5 admission door, attendees can also get free shopping passes via Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Open to the public $5.00 admission

Sunday, June 28– 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open to public FREE – half price day