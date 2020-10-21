STL Moms: New study focuses on coronavirus infection and pregnancy

ST. LOUIS – If you’re expecting or know somebody who is, there’s good news about COVID-19 and the risk of a mother transmitting it to her baby.

Researchers found that babies who stayed in a hospital room and breastfed from their COVID-19 positive mother did not have an increased risk of contracting the virus.

Fox 2’s Molly Rose explains this is a great update, because when the pandemic first hit — some hospitals were taking extra precautions and separating covid positive mothers from their babies.

That study also notes breast milk might play a protective role against a COVID-19 infection in a newborn. Breast milk is known to be protective against many pathogens and researchers note most studies have not found COVID-19 in breast milk.