AFSP explains the importance of talking about mental health with teens

ST. LOUIS – The popular musical “Dear Evan Hansen” hits the big screen on Friday.

“Dear Evan Hansen” deals with both social anxiety disorder and teen suicide. Both are topics most parents may not want to discuss or don’t know how to bring up with their children, but it is so crucial.

Phyllis Blackwelder with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention explained that going to see this film with your teen could open a window to having an open conversation surrounding mental health.

AFSP is hosting a walk at Creve Coeur Lake Park Sunday.

Click here to learn more.