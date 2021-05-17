ARC Angel Foundation works to end teen suicide

ST. LOUIS – The rate of suicide for those between ten to 24 years of age increased nearly 60 percent between 2007 and 2018, according to the CDC. Those startling numbers are something a local non-profit is trying to change.

Sadly this foundation is named after Avery Cantor, a smart, talented, Layfayette High School student, who took her own life in 2014 at the age of 17.

Avery was a friend and soccer teammate of Kennedy Brown who is now a program director for the foundation. She is one of the many people behind this foundation started by Avery’s dad.

One of the many things the ARC Angels Foundation does is implement teen education programs in schools. Brown says she wants kids to know that they are not alone.

A virtual presentation will happen Monday at 7:00 p.m.

They also have a fundraiser happening on May 30 at Amp Up Action Park.

Click here to learn more.