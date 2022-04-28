ST. LOUIS – It’s a Mother’s Day tradition for many in the St. Louis area. Listen to Your Mother is back for its ninth annual show. If you’ve never been, prepare to laugh, cry, and be inspired. Ta’Lisha Franklin and Donna Weinsting are two of this year’s cast members. They explained more about the event. Get tickets on MetroTix.com.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction