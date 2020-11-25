Caring for a premature baby

STL Moms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It’s already overwhelming for many new parents when their baby is born premature, and COVID-19 is adding even more stress.

November is prematurity awareness month. Dr. Sam Julian from St. Louis Children’s Hospital spoke to FOX 2’s Molly Rose about the risks involved with a premature baby.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News