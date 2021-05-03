Celebrate mom this weekend while giving to The Haven of Grace

ST. LOUIS – Mother’s day is less than one week away and maybe you are going to order a bouquet of flowers or take your mom out to a nice brunch.

Well, there is a way to do that and give back at the same time. The following Mother’s Day options each give back to The Haven of Grace. Executive Director Kimberly Brown has the details on all of the Mother’s Day gifts.

Kruse-Grimm-Brix Florist is offering a Garden of Haven Mother’s Day bouquet. $10 from each arrangement sold will go to The Haven of Grace. Click here to get the arrangement.

The Haven of Grace is selling Mother’s Day tributes for $10 each. Click here to purchase. Be sure to add Mother’s Day Tribute in the “Notes” and the name and address of the person to whom you wish to send the tribute to. Or call 314-621-6507.

Ces and Judy’s Catering is offering a Breakfast in Bed. $5 from every order will be donated to The Haven of Grace. Call 314-991-6700 before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 to order brunch. Orders can be picked up on Saturday, May 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.