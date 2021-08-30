Child medication back-to-school checklist

ST. LOUIS – Most schools are now back in session and this is a good time to make certain your child’s school is aware of any health conditions.

Parents should talk to their pediatrician or specialist for asthma or allergies.

If the fall season is a problem for your child, you want to make sure you are prepared before it hits. Whether your child is learning virtually or at school, you don’t want to skip checking in with the doctor. Make certain to discuss asthma control, immunizations, medication refills, and learning or mental health issues. It is also important for parents to update your asthma care plan for school.

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Children’s Hospital Anne Borgmeyer said when it comes to COVID-19 and asthma and allergies in many ways wearing a mask and more frequent hand washing can be helpful, but if a mask or more time outdoors is causing issues, you need to address it.

Borgmeyer also suggests asking if your child’s school has stock medicines in case of an emergency. She said many schools have albuterol and epinephrine available as allowed by state legislation.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital has a healthy kids express asthma tool kit to support children and their families. The American Lung Association about valuable back-to-school advice.