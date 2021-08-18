Children may have decreased eyesight as they head back to school

ST. LOUIS – As kids gear up to head back to the classroom, they may notice a decrease in their eyesight.

Studies have shown that children who spent their school days virtually are having issues with seeing.

Even before the pandemic, many parents were concerned by how much their child was sitting in front of a computer playing video games or watching TV. Guidelines were even set by the American Academy of Pediatrics as to how much screen time a child should have every day.

Now, as kids had no other option but to sit in front of a screen while virtually learning, for some that could mean as much as 12 hours, doctors are focusing on their declining vision.

Dr. Jay Pepose is the medical director at the Pepose Vision Institute and has seen an increase in kids visiting his practice. He encourages concerned parents to watch how often their child may be rubbing their eyes as an indicator for an eyesight issue.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has screen time limits for ages 6 to 10 set at 1 to 1.5 hours per day. For 11 to 13-year-olds, that limit was set at 2 hours.

