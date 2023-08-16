ST. LOUIS – Chipotle is offering teachers some financial relief. They’re setting aside $100,000 to buy school supplies.

According to the Department of Education, 94% of teachers pay out of pocket to buy classroom supplies. Chipotle says “teachers deserve extra.”

The Mexican grill company will randomly select 350 teachers to win a classroom kit that includes notebooks, folders, and pencil packs, and more customers can nominate their favorite teachers by visiting Teachers.Chipotle.com.

They have until Friday.