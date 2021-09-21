Counselor explains anxiety signs parents should look for in kids

ST. LOUIS – With school back in session, now is the time to watch out for changes in your child’s behavior.

Licensed professional counselor Kristen Craren with Greenway Therapy in Chesterfield talked about the signs parents should keep an eye out for out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

“Sometimes kids don’t have the words to describe what they’re feeling,” Craren said.

She suggests parents look for changes in their sleep patterns, possible bedwetting issues, and mood swings.

