Dad Cycling Network creates community for stay-at-home dads

ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret being a stay-at-home mom is a full-time job, and many of us probably know a woman who takes on that role each and every day.

But what about stay-at-home dads? They need a little credit too.

Local stay-at-home dad Shane Zimmer is building a community where dads can get connected called the Dad Cycling Network.

Zimmer takes care of his little girl Jules while being an active cyclist. He started the Instagram page in September 2020 to share what being a stay-at-home dad looks like.

He worked in early childhood education for a long time, so it was a natural step for him and his wife to decide for him to be a stay-at-home parent.

There is a ride scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 a.m. The dads meet at Road Crew Coffee and Cycles in Tower Grove.

Zimmer encourages any dad looking to find a community to message him on the Dad Cycling Network Instagram page.