Dealing with the holidays after a miscarriage

ST. LOUIS – Many first time parents look forward to celebrating the holidays with their new addition, but for those facing a loss, it can be extra difficult.
MacKenzie Purdy, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at Vios Fertility Institute St. Louis, speaks about the commonality of miscarriage.
Purdy will be holding a Facebook live to answer any additional questions at about 8:20 a.m.
Latest headlines:
- ‘It was so scary’: Doorbell camera catches deadly shootout in south Kansas City
- Please don’t eat ‘cannibal sandwiches,’ Wisconsin health department warns
- Newsfeed Now: Family escorted from plane after child refuses to wear mask; plus, an unlikely friendship and Santa safety tips
- McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
- This peppermint gift you won’t want to eat, but you’ll still love!