Dermatologist explains how to pick the right sunscreen

ST. LOUIS – Johnson & Johnson has issued a voluntary recall for a handful of Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after a cancer-causing chemical was found in some of the batches.

SLUCare dermatologist Dr. Eran Chen explained the importance of sun safety out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Chen said benzene was detected in those Johnson & Johnson products and that is not an ingredient in sunscreen so it has been determined that something in the manufacturing process is allowing for benzene to get into those batches.

She said physical sunscreens are those made with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. They are able to be put on babies and people with sensitive skin.

The chemical sunscreens are not harmful to the skin, but Chen said some people do get rashes from them.

Chen said she uses some chemical and some physical sunscreens on herself.

She also suggests using sunscreen that is SPF 30 and above.

