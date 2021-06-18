Divorce attorney dispels divorce myths

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to divorce, there are a lot of myths floating around on the internet.

Attorney Jonathan Marks from The Marks Law Firm was out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck separating fact from fiction.

He said that the “gray divorce” segment of the population has been skyrocketing consistently. He said those are in excess of about 50 percent right now.

Many people say that January is “divorce month,” but Marks said that is not true. The statistics show that the most common months to file for divorce are March and August. The least common month to file for divorce is December.

Marks also said if a couple has different perspectives on drinking, they may be more likely to get a divorce.

Click here for more information on The Marks Law Firm.