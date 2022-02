ST. LOUIS – Do you have a moody teenager at home? Those two words go together pretty commonly. Your teen could just be being a teen, or they could be dealing with something deeper. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) could be making things tough for your teen. Adolescent medicine physician at St Louis Children’s Hospital Dr. Sarah Warwood explained the details. Click here for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction