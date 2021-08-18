Doctor says children should wear masks, as more are infected with COVID

ST. LOUIS – The Delta variant seems to be affecting children more, and this increase in pediatric cases comes as the new school year kicks off.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital is seeing more cases of children being admitted for COVID.

Dr. Hilary Babcock said even if you’ve been infected with one of the first strains of COVID-19, you can still be infected with the Delta variant. She said the best protection comes when a person gets the vaccine. She said even if you’ve had COVID before, the vaccine adds an extra layer of protection, and it’s worth getting.

Babcock said there are some different symptoms between the variants, but it’s difficult to pin down for sure which variant a person has been infected with.

She also said the best advice for elementary age children, who don’t have a vaccine available to them yet, is to wear masks at school and when kids take their masks off to eat, if possible, try to separate them as much or eat outside if that is an option.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are all conducting pediatric trials. Pfizer expects trial data next month, while Moderna is likely to have such information by fall or early winter.