ST. LOUIS – Even as COVID cases go down and vaccinations go up, there are still people who haven’t returned to their doctor’s office.

SSM Health DePaul Hospital breast radiologist Dr. Catherine Appleton explains why you need to make getting your mammogram a priority.

Appleton said annual mammogram screenings save lives.

“It is time to come back. We have robust safety protocols which we’ve refined since the pandemic began,” Appleton said.

