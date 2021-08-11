Doctors say pregnant women should get the COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Will getting the COVID-19 vaccine affect the chances of pregnant women having a miscarriage? A local doctor says that is a misconception he wants to clear up.

Dr. Kenan Omurtag is a Washington University fertility and reproductive medicine physician. He said for women trying to conceive or for those who are already pregnant, they should get vaccinated. Omurtag said this guidance has been approved by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and The American Society of Reproductive Medicine.

Omurtag also said there is no increased risk of miscarriage even in women who got the COVID vaccine during their first trimester. This is based on data from tens of thousands of women.

He said the research shows that pregnant women who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of being admitted to the ICU and an increased risk of death.

