ST. LOUIS – Doctors in St. Louis said they’re seeing a drop in kids and teens getting the HPV vaccine.

Dr. Holly Hoefgen, a Washington University Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, explains why.

Hoefgen said this is happening because of children missing some of their wellness visits due to the pandemic, this means they are missing some of their vaccinations as well.

She said millions of children are missing the HPV vaccine.