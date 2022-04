ST. LOUIS – As if an Easter egg hunt isn’t fun enough for the kids, imagine doing one at The City Museum. It’s happening this weekend! This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt, it’s going to require some extra effort! But, you could end up with more than eggs. There are golden egg prizes! Ashley Turigliatto with The City Museum had all the details on the event. Click here for more information.

