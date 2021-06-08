Enjoy a family staycation in St. Louis by winning this Free Trip Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has so much to offer and sometimes we’re too busy to stop and enjoy all that our city has to offer.

So this week’s Free Trip Tuesday driven by Sunset Hills Suburu is offering a staycation.

Chief Marketing Officer of Explore St. Louis Brian Hall has the details on the great family vacation.

The staycation includes:

Two-night stay for four at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch – admire views of downtown St. Louis or the iconic Gateway Arch from your contemporary hotel room! Access to downtown’s most desirable attractions, including the Arch and Busch Stadium are all within walking distance

Four passes to the top of the Arch – Beyond the amazing views, the Gateway Arch offers an abundance of things to see and do. Whether you have a few hours or a full day, you’ll find activities to please every member of your party.

Four passes to Cruise on St. Louis’ Riverfront – Take a load off and take in the views on this relaxing daytime cruise that shows St. Louis from the river that built it

Four tickets to a 2021 Cardinals Game at Busch Stadium (expires 10/3/21) – No better way to experience St. Louis than to take in a St. Louis Cardinals game!

$75 gift certificate at the new Salt & Smoke at Ballpark Village – the newest location of Salt + Smoke just opened in May with rooftop views of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. A live feed of the game can be seen from inside or the rooftop area!

Four tickets to the amazing City Museum – Explore the Unexpected. City Museum is a hundred-year-old warehouse in downtown St. Louis in which artists have repurposed the pieces of old cities to build miles of tunnels, slides, climbers, bridges and castles. There are secret passages and grand galleries. Playgrounds and ball pits. A circus and a train. A rooftop bus and a Ferris wheel.

PLUS, $200 VISA gift card courtesy of Sunset Hills Subaru!

Click here to enter to win. You can only do so until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.