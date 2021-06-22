Enter to win the last Free Trip Tuesday headed to Branson

ST. LOUIS – It’s a big summer season at Silver Dollar City in Branson!

It was voted one of America’s top five theme parks by USA Today. That is where our final Free Trip Tuesday takes us this morning.

Silver Dollar City’s public relations director Lisa Rau joins us on the phone with more on this family getaway.

One lucky family will win this prize package valued over $1,200 including:

Two (2) night stay at the Silver Dollar City Campground or comparable lodging facility for a family of four (4) – Stay Where You Play! Log cabins, campsites, RV sites and trailer rentals all just minutes from Silver Dollar City! Guests can enjoy numerous amenities including complimentary service to Silver Dollar City, a Clubhouse stocked with gear, snacks, supplies and souvenirs, an air-conditioned lounge with free WiFi, swimming pool and much more!

or comparable lodging facility for a family of four (4) – Stay Where You Play! Log cabins, campsites, RV sites and trailer rentals all just minutes from Silver Dollar City! Guests can enjoy numerous amenities including complimentary service to Silver Dollar City, a Clubhouse stocked with gear, snacks, supplies and souvenirs, an air-conditioned lounge with free WiFi, swimming pool and much more! Four (4) tickets to Silver Dollar City – From record-breaking coasters and festival entertainment at the 1880s theme park—Silver Dollar City, to water-filled thrills at White Water and live performances with dinner and a cruise aboard the Showboat Branson Belle, plus an escape to nature at Silver Dollar City’s Campground…your next adventure awaits!

– From record-breaking coasters and festival entertainment at the 1880s theme park—Silver Dollar City, to water-filled thrills at White Water and live performances with dinner and a cruise aboard the Showboat Branson Belle, plus an escape to nature at Silver Dollar City’s Campground…your next adventure awaits! Four (4) tickets to White Water at Silver Dollar City – Voted one of America’s Best Outdoor Water Parks, White Water features 2 million gallons of fun and 13 acres of water rides, slides and waves. Enjoy the high tide of the 500,000-gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool, float your cares away on the Aloha River or splash with little ones in Coconut Cove. For high thrills take a 70 degree, 40 foot plunge at a screaming 26 feet per second on KaPau Plummet or brave the side by side freefall drop slides at Kalani Towers.

– Voted one of America’s Best Outdoor Water Parks, White Water features 2 million gallons of fun and 13 acres of water rides, slides and waves. Enjoy the high tide of the 500,000-gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool, float your cares away on the Aloha River or splash with little ones in Coconut Cove. For high thrills take a 70 degree, 40 foot plunge at a screaming 26 feet per second on KaPau Plummet or brave the side by side freefall drop slides at Kalani Towers. PLUS, a $200 VISA Gift Card courtesy of Sunset Hills Subaru!

Click here to enter to win. You must enter before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.