Expert tips on preventing your child from developing an eating disorder

ST. LOUIS – Many parents might know the signs to look for in a child who is battling an eating disorder, but what about steps to prevent one in the first place?

The Medical Director of Women’s and Neonatal Clinical Programs for the St. Louis Region with SSM Health Dr. Karyn Fowler explains what women can do to protect themselves.

“If you as a parent have a hunch that this is something you might need to talk about, then it’s important to education yourself and get the right resources,” Fowler said

Distorted body image causes these eating disorders.

“It is not a choice. People with these eating disorders do not make the choice to have them and that’s why the help is significant,” Fowler said.

She also said that anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness. 20 percent of untreated people with anorexia will die from it.

Fowler said the National Eating Disorders Association and Girlology are great resources for anyone with a child who may be struggling with an eating disorder.