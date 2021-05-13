Ferguson Fire Department hosts vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up

ST. LOUIS – If you have a child between the ages of 12 and 15, you can now take them to get a COVID vaccine.

The Ferguson Fire Department will be administering the shot Monday at the fire house.

They say they completely understand this is a step some parents may not feel comfortable taking, but they will be there to offer it for those families who feel ready.

Captain Chad Forgue has the details.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Monday, May 17 and the second dose will be administered on June 7. The clinic is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those planning to attend can click here to register, although, walk-ins are also welcome.

The fire house is located at 200 S Florissant Road.