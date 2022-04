ST. LOUIS – All parents know how expensive it is to buy diapers. You may not know the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank helps with other needs in the community as well.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank’s executive director Muriel Smith had more information about their big event next month. The Fill the Cove event is Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank. Click here to learn more.