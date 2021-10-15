Find a Halloween costume at the Just Between Friends sale this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is just around the corner and sometimes those costumes can get expensive.

The Just Between Friends sale is happening this weekend, and there are plenty of items up for grabs that creative kids and parents could turn into Halloween costumes. Shoppers don’t have to stick to just searching for Halloween items there are plenty of other items up for grabs as well.

Owner Tiffany Taylor explained all of the details out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

