ST. LOUIS – New moms have a lot on their plate and finding time to workout might feel impossible.

Dr. Kris Milonas is the owner of Fit 4 Mom and she makes it easier for moms to get a sweat into their busy schedule. Milonas showed the moves she does at her classes for mothers from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

She said it’s a lot easier if the mom brings her baby with.

Click here to learn more.