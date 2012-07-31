Fun with Kids

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Doctor discusses underlying health issues to be concerned about during the pandemic
Top Stories
US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending record-long hiring streak
St. Louis hotels light up with love for medical professionals
Video
Chicago area priest picked to replace retiring Belleville Bishop
All four University of Missouri campuses are postponing spring commencements
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Missouri COVID-19 Infographics
Top Stories
SLUcare health professional gives safety tips for grocery shopping
Video
Top Stories
Collective Thread uses resources to provide protective masks to essential workers in our community
Video
St. Louis County restaurant owner gives thanks, feeds police precinct
Video
Affinia Healthcare opens mobile testing clinic in north St. Louis
Video
St. Louis County parks to close today to help contain the spread of coronavirus
Video
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Major League Soccer
Masters Report
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” The plight of Cards pitcher K.K. Kim
Video
Top Stories
2020 Cardinals Non Home Opener
Video
Virginia college ends wrestling program; several Metro East residents impacted
Former Cardinal Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for the coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus causes cancellations of Cards vs Cubs in London & Wimbledon
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
STLMoms: Divorced with kids during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
WGU Missouri provides support for successful transition to online education
Video
Top Stories
Bethesda Health Group staff helps combat the loneliness in Seniors amid pandemic
Video
Varsity Tutors offers Virtual School Day and free online classes
Video
At home hair coloring tips and styling tricks for quarantine
Video
Determining your retirement income gap and protecting your investment
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Share your Coronavirus related changes to FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Business Directory
Top Stories
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Suspended
Three & It’s Free – Suspended
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contest canceled
UPDATE: Sesame Street Live! is canceled
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
SLUcare health professional gives safety tips for grocery shopping
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis County warns defiant businesses: follow stay at home order or go to court
Video
Top Stories
Sky Fox participates in birthday surprise flyover for St. Louis boy
Video
Mercy Hospital doctor discusses fight against COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 death rate is lower than previously reported, study says, but it’s still deadlier than seasonal flu
More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 157 deaths/7,695 cases; MO: 19 deaths/1,834 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News
Fun with Kids
Holiday classics returns to the big screen at Marcus Theatre’s
STL Moms: Celebrating Halloween as a divorced parent
STL Moms: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with Marcus Theatre for only $6
FREE Photos with Santa this weekend
The Pure Adventure; helping fathers and sons strengthen their bond
More Fun with Kids Headlines
STLMoms- The Baby Kid Expo Saturday in St.Charles
STLMoms: Disney Junior Live
Washington Town & Country Fair – Something For Everyone!
Magic House Annual Egg Roll
Grant’s Farm: Animal Excursion
Walking the Dog Day: Bow-WOW Cinnamon Buns
Easy Salsa & Guacamole
American Heart Association Approved Lunch For Kids
Popular
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
St Charles County executive calls for statewide stay-at-home order
Video
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
Five new deaths in St. Louis area among rising coronavirus cases
Video
St. Louis releases map of coronavirus cases listed by zip code
Video
St. Louis County parks to close today to help contain the spread of coronavirus
Video
O’Fallon mayor issues ardent letter asking citizens to prepare for the next 30 days