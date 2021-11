ST. LOUIS – Santa is about to get super busy, but before he does, he’s making a stop at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield for dinner, and your kids can join him.

The Supper with Santa event is happening on Saturdays and Sundays in December from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Butterfly House director Jennifer Mullix stopped by the FOX 2 studios to explain the details of the event.

